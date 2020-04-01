Kansas man allegedly threatened to give girl coronavirus

A western Kansas man is jailed after he allegedly coughed on an 11-year-old girl and told her he was going to give her the coronavirus.

Scott County Police said Chance Archie Seamans, 31, of Scott City is being held in the county jail on possible charges of terrorism and criminal threat.

Chief David Post says police were called to a Dollar General store in Scott City on Tuesday night after a man allegedly told the girl he was going to give her the virus and then coughed in her face.

No further details were released.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases