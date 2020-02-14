Kansas leader decries attempts to tie abortion, Medicaid

A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas is disputing what has become a key talking point for GOP colleagues who are blocking a bipartisan plan to expand the state's Medicaid program.

Abortion opponents argue that expansion could lead to taxpayer funding of elective abortions.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning sent an email to senators Friday decrying what he called “inaccurate verbal and written statements” used to justify opposition among abortion opponents to Medicaid expansion. They're trying to block expansion until a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution saying it does not “secure” a right to abortion gets on the ballot.