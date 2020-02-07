Kansas GOP lawmakers fail in anti-abortion amendment effort

Republican lawmakers in Kansas have failed to get a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot.

The vote Friday in the Kansas House stalls efforts to ensure that the state's Bill of Rights does not secure a right to an abortion. The vote was 80-43, leaving supporters four votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the measure.

But neither side expected it to be the last word on whether the proposed amendment ultimately is put to a vote in a statewide election.

GOP leaders were looking to win over a few reluctant lawmakers. They were keeping House members locked in their seats without closing the roll to give themselves time to make telephone calls at their desks. It was a process that could go on for hours.

The proposed amendment would have overturned a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights.

Abortion opponents will likely try again. Lawmakers are in session until early May.