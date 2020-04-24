Kansas jobless start getting extra $600 benefit after delays

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - After weeks of delays, the Kansas Department of Labor has started to process claims for an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits generated from federal coronavirus stimulus packages.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Gov. Laura Kelly said the delay in fulfilling claims was due to an error in the department’s processing system.

The system has been beset with problems keeping up with the demand. The number of confirmed cases rose Wednesday by 271 to 2,482.

Two more died to bring the COVID-19 fatality total to 112. Infections are likely more numerous, in part because of the state’s low testing rate.