Kansas home's COVID-19 deaths at 15; 400 to trace contacts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas City, Kansas, nursing and rehabilitation home has seen three more COVID-19-related deaths to bring its total to 15.

The outbreak at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation home in Wyandotte County has become the state's largest coronavirus cluster as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to bring on 400 volunteers to help trace people who’ve had contacts with people infected with coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases statewide was likely to surpass 1,500 on Thursday.

Wyandotte County has the state’s highest number of COVID-19-related deaths, with 31 of the 76 reported, or 41%.