Kansas governor: Abortion measure would put state in 'Dark Ages'

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution would return the state “to the Dark Ages.”

Kelly on Thursday called the measure a political attack on women's rights that will hurt the state's business climate. Kelly is a strong supporter of abortion rights and has no formal role as the Republican-controlled Legislature considers putting the proposed amendment on the ballot for possible approval by voters.

The measure would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right. Abortion opponents argue the amendment will allow the state to preserve reasonable regulations.