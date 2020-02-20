Kansas developer gets prison term over asbestos disposal

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Lawrence developer to serve three months in prison for illegal disposal of asbestos during a construction project.

Thomas S. Fritzel was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine for violations of the Clean Air Act during remodeling work at the former Alvamar Country Club, now known as the Jayhawk Club.

The Lawrence Journal-world reports the penalty imposed by U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter comes after jurors found Fritzel guilty of three counts related to disposal of the asbestos, a hazardous material linked cancer.