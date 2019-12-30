Kansas deputy fatally shoots woman after chase

Sedgwick County authorities says a woman died after a deputy shot her as she drove toward officers.

Sheriff's Col. Brian White says deputies chased the woman's vehicle Monday morning after Wichita police tried to stop it for traffic violations.

White said the woman ignored officers' commands to stop and eventually put the car in reverse and accelerated toward officers. He says a deputy fired several rounds at the car, killing a woman in her 50s who was driving.

No officers were injured.

The 26-year-old deputy who fired the shots has been with the department for about six years.