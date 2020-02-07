Kansas county making changes after false rape report cases

Douglas County law enforcement officials are making changes after controversy over how it investigated and prosecuted sexual assault cases.

District Attorney Charles Branson said this week all attorneys and victim/witness coordinators in his office have completed a five-hour training course on trauma-informed sexual assault investigations.

Lawrence police detectives are also undergoing the training.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a consultant will visit in April to provide more training and help coordinate responses of area law enforcement and attorneys in sexual assault cases.

Last year, Branson's office dropped three cases against women who were accused of making false sexual assault reports.