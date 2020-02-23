Kansas counties' websites may lack security against hackers

Many Kansas county's websites may be at risk as they lack basic protocols that make it easier for hackers to impersonate websites.

Out of 105 counties, only eight of them have websites ending in .gov, a domain extension only government officials can control, and 60 counties' URLs start with “http” rather than the more secure "https."

Security concerns have become more prominent as local governments have become frequent targets in ransomware, where hackers hold data hostage in exchange for money.

According to KCUR-FM, experts say it could be a serious concern for smaller governments during a time of increasing cyberattacks.