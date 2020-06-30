Kansas counties could make governor's mask order toothless

Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned order requiring Kansas residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus could be toothless in many parts of the state.

Counties can exempt themselves and even those that don’t might not enforce it. Officials in some counties already were signalling Tuesday that they planned to opt out of the mandate Kelly plans to have take effect Friday. She plans to make masks mandatory in stores, restaurants and in any situation where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said he has been inundated with negative emails since Kelly announced the mask requirement Monday.