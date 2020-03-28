Kansas coronavirus death toll rises to 4, with 202 cases

Kansas now has 202 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Health officials said Friday that a Kansas City-area man in his 80s with underlying health concerns was the fourth death recorded in the state.

On Friday, the state's reported number of infections rose by 34 to 202 from a day earlier.

Dr. Lee Norman, the state's health secretary, says data suggests the state's coronavirus cases could peak in mid- to late April, with at least 900 cases.

Norman says if the projections are true, he is confident the state will have the hospital capacity to treat all the cases.