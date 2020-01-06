Kansas computer programmer sentenced for cyber-attack threat

A computer programmer who offered “reputation management services” to a Wichita lawyer was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and a $2,000 fine for threatening cyberattacks against two websites that criticized that attorney's work.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that VIRAL Artificial Intelligence co-founder David Dorsett pleaded guilty in October to two counts of making extortionate threats via the internet.

The 37-year-old Wichita man admitted that he contacted lawyer Brad Pistotnik in 2014 offering his services. Dorsett sent an email barrage to Leagle.com and Ripoffreport.com demanding they remove the information and threatening to target advertisers.