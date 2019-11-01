Kansas collects $37M more in taxes than expected in October

Kansas is reporting that it collected nearly $37 million more in taxes than anticipated in October.

The Department of Revenue said Friday that the state collected $553 million in taxes during the month when its official revenue forecast predicted $516 million. The surplus was 7.1%.

Gov. Laura Kelly called the better-than-expected tax collections "a positive sign."

For the four months since the start of the state's 2020 fiscal year in July, the state collected nearly $2.3 billion in taxes and exceeded expectations by nearly $85 million, or nearly 3.9%

Tax collections also are running 4.1% ahead of collections for the 2019 fiscal year. They also have exceeded expectations 28 of the past 29 months.

State officials and university economists plan to meet next week to revise the official revenue forecast.