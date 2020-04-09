Kansas church dispute pits health, constitutional concerns

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - A coronavirus faceoff over church services in Kansas just days before Easter weekend is pitting the state’s Republican Legislature against its Democratic governor, and they both generally agree people should stay home to worship.

At issue is whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it. A panel of legislative leaders on Wednesday overturned Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order banning religious and funeral services with more than 10 people amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelly said Wednesday that the backlash was about politics, calling the vote “shockingly irresponsible.” Kelly said three religious gatherings had led to COVID-19 outbreaks.