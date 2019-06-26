Kansas children attacked by off-leash dog at public park, witnesses say

A Topeka mother said her son is afraid to go back to the park where he and a friend were attacked by a dog on Monday. The attack left Maria Rodriguez’s son with large wounds on his face and stitches on his cheek.

A Kansas boy needed stitches on his face after he and a friend were attacked by a dog at a public park / Source: WIBW

Police are still looking for the dog.

"I never thought something like this would happen to him," Rodriguez said through a translator.

Monday afternoon, Rodriguez’s 7-year old son and his friend were playing at the park when they were attacked and bitten by a dog.

Witnesses said a couple, who'd spent much of the day at the park's gazebo with the dog, let it off its leash.

“I literally see it run across the field at the kids,” Carissa Palmer, a nearby witness, said. “I was like look that dog is about to attack those kids and they thought they were just playing and I was like, ‘No.’ Then you heard the kid scream bloody murder."

Rodriguez said her son threw his ball to try to get the dog off and then it attacked his friend, biting him on his back side.

The boys were treated at the hospital and sent home, but wounds remain fresh.

"It's very sad, because now they won't go out with the same confidence,” Rodriguez said. “He is going to be afraid of animals and dogs. He won't be comfortable and possibly might need therapy to feel okay."

Rodriguez added that all the kids in the neighborhood could be in danger of something like that were to happen again.

"I hope the owner of the dog is caught and he gets charged,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not fair that the dog did that and instead of helping, he ran away."

Copyright 2019 WIBW. All rights reserved.