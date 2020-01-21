Kansas carjacking victim uses phone app to find stolen car

Wichita police say a carjacking victim used an app to lead officers to her car and two suspects in the theft.

Officer Charley Davidson says the 53-year-old victim was attacked and her car stolen Sunday in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church.

She called 911 Monday and reported she was tracking her vehicle with a Ford app. Police tracked the vehicle to a Quik Trip and detained 21-year-old Ryan Dittmer and an 18-year-old.

Davidson says Dittmer was booked into jail on possible charges of aggravated robbery and a state parole violation. The 18-year-old has not been arrested.