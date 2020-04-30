Kansas businesses anxiously await governor's reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas business leaders and lawmakers are anxiously awaiting details of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state’s battered economy despite the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Kelly is set to announce her plans at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. In a procedural move, she will start by declaring a new state of emergency through May 14 because the existing one expires Friday and by reissuing all of her old executive orders.

But the big news will be how she plans to ease the stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire at midnight on Sunday.

Kelly has said her plan will maintain limits for mass gatherings and allow individual counties to choose to adopt more restrictive guidelines.