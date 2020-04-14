Kansas Labor Department schedules website shutdowns

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Kansas Department of Labor’s website will be taken down a couple of times Tuesday in an effort to bolster it under the heavy load of residents filing unemployment claims.

Wichita television station KSN reports that tech workers plan to take the site down for an hour each at noon and at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The department hopes that enhancements made during those times will allow it to provide better customer service.

Phone lines during the shutdowns will remain open. The toll-free number is 800-292-6333.