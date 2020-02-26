Kansas House OKs bill to address missing indigenous people

Kansas lawmakers are looking to encourage training for law enforcement agencies to help address the high rates of murdered and missing indigenous people.

The House approved a bill unanimously Wednesday that calls for closer collaboration between Native American tribes, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. The measure goes next to the Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports that supporters hope that educating state agencies more thoroughly will help reduce the level of crime in indigenous communities.

The Urban Indian Health Institute says indigenous people are murdered and go missing at higher rates than any other racial identity.