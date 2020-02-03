Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade set for Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade. “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20.

The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.

Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.

Meanwhile, fans are flocking to buy T-shirts, lining up for photos and preparing to skip out on work for a celebratory parade after the team won its first Super Bowl in 50 years. Schools in the area are calling off classes so students and staff can attend “The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" on Wednesday morning.