LIVE -- Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champions parade

Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans flooded downtown streets — in spite of a predicted winter storm — to celebrate their team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Starting around 11:30 a.m., the team paraded the Vince Lombardi trophy along Grand Boulevard to Pershing Road to Main Street en route to Union Station for a rally slated to begin at about 1:30 p.m.

Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday’s classes, freeing up buses to haul fans to the celebration of the team’s come-from-behind 31-20 win against San Francisco.