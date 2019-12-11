Kansas Agriculture Department offers website for stressed farmers

Kansas farmers and ranchers who are stressed over finances or emotional issues have a new place to turn for help. The Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with several other partners, is now providing a website that offers farmers, ranchers, and their families resources and support.

The department announced the website, kansasagstress.org, on Tuesday. The site offers several topics, including the Kansas Suicide Prevention Line and the Crisis Text Line.

The site comes during a time when the suicide rate for farmers and ranchers is climbing across the nation.