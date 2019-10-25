Kamille 'Cupcake' was suffocated, district attorney says

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney was suffocated.

Suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were in Judge Clyde Jones' courtroom this morning.

They were both read their charge for capital murder and asked if they understood that charge.

Stallworth told Judge Jones he didn't understand why he was charged with capital murder "of this child."

Investigators say Kamille was kidnapped from a birthday party on Saturday, October 12 at Tom Brown Village.

Carr said he wanted to make sure justice is served in Kamille’s case.

