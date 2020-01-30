KC fans under closer scrutiny for chants, 'tomahawk chops'

While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Kansas City Chiefs have largely slid under the radar.

Until now.

The Chiefs will appear in their first Super Bowl in 50 years when they play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. What is traditionally the largest TV audience of the year will watch as Kansas City fans break into the “war chant" and mimic tomahawk chop.

Although many defend the display as a fun fan tradition, others view it as offensive and racist to Native Americans.