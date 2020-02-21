Justice Department files suit over rejected plans for Village of Walthill church

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against the Village of Walthill that alleges officials illegally denied a permit to build a church in the eastern Nebraska community.

The Justice Department's lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska, alleges the village violated the law in 2017 by denying a permit sought by Light of the World Gospel Ministries, a non-denominational Christian congregation.

Although village officials denied a special use permit to build a church on property it owns in a commercial area, the lawsuit claims they approved the construction of nonreligious places of assembly.

Walthill is located within the Omaha Reservation. A lawyer for the village declined to comment.