Justice Department brings new lawsuits over sanctuary policies

The Justice Department is filing suit against the state of New Jersey and the county that is home to the city of Seattle over so-called sanctuary policies that hinder federal immigration officers.

(AP File Photo)

Attorney General William Barr announced the lawsuits on Monday at the National Sheriffs’ Association conference in Washington.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit against New Jersey alleges that the state is violating federal law by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from sharing information about criminal suspects in the U.S. illegally.

The government is also suing over a policy that prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from using the King County International Airport for deportation flights.

