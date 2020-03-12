Jury trial for Bailey Boswell delayed to late September

A jury trial for Bailey Boswell, the woman accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, has been rescheduled for late September.

Boswell, who is facing first-degree murder charges, was supposed to stand trial in mid-March before the trial was continued.

The jury trial will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 16. The trial will be held in Lexington after a change of venue was granted by a Saline County judge.

Her co-defendant Aubrey Trail was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in July.