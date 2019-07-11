Jury to consider possibility of death penalty for convicted killer Aubrey Trail

A day after convicting Aubrey Trail of the murder of Sydney Loofe, a Saline County jury resumes work Thursday to determine if Trail could face the death penalty.

It took less than three hours of deliberation Wednesday for the jury to convict Trail of murder. As he was wheeled out of the courtroom he flashed a slight smile.

When the verdict came down, Loofe's mother and sister wiped away tears and a family friend broke down in court. The family left the courtroom afterward without comment.

The trial lasted three weeks. During closing arguments Wednesday morning, prosecutors said that Aubrey Trail and co-defendant Bailey Boswell were a couple intent on stalking their prey and killing someone and that ended up being Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Prosecutors said the couple shopped for tools to prepare for the killing hours before the crime.

The defense argued it was not murder but an accident – that Loofe died in the course of a sexual encounter.

The jurors return to court Thursday to determine whether this case qualifies for the death penalty. If so, a three-judge panel would later decide if he will be sentenced to die or sent to prison for life.

Co-defendant Bailey Boswell is still awaiting trial - also on a charge of First Degree Murder. That trial is scheduled for October 15th.

Sydney Loofe was murdered in November 2017. The dismembered remains of her body were found weeks later in ditches along a state highway.