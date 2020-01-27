Jury selection begins for man charged with killing Peru college student

Jury selection has begun for a man accused of killing a Peru State College student.

Attorneys began selecting the jury at the Gage County Courthouse in Beatrice for the trial of 38-year-old Joshua Keadle, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas of Omaha.

Thomas disappeared in 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus. Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013. Prosecutors charged Keadle in 2017.

His trial was moved from Nemaha County to Gage County.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports opening statements are expected to take place Tuesday.