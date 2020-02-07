Jury hears recordings of Keadle leading police to boat ramp

A man on trial for the death of a Peru State College student whose body has never been found led investigators to a Missouri River boat ramp where he said he left her alive in 2010, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors played recordings made of Joshua Keadle showing investigators the boat ramp. His cooperation came after days of his denying that he had been with 19-year-old Tyler “Ty” Thomas the night she disappeared.

Keadle is charged with first-degree murder in Thomas' Dec. 3, 2010, disappearance after she left a party near the southeast Nebraska campus.

Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate in 2013.