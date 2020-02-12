Jury finds Mar-a-Lago intruder not guilty of trespassing

A Florida jury has found a 56-year-old Chinese woman not guilty of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s part-time residence in Palm Beach.

But jurors on Wednesday did find Jing Lu guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her arrest.

The incident marked the second time in 2019 that a Chinese national had been charged with illicitly entering Trump’s Florida resort.

Prosecutors said Lu purposely intruded in a “calculated" and “planned" manner.

Lu testified that she paid a Chinese guide to drop her off at various locations in South Florida and that her language barrier prevented her from understanding a security officer’s orders to leave the property.

