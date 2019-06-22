Junkstock rises up from the flooded spring with a return to Sycamore Farms

Junkstock’s stock is rising now that the waters are falling. The once sodden earth at Sycamore Farms is back in junk-friendly condition.

The heartland flood nearly washed the farm down the river but now, after three months of mopping-up, Junkstock’s got the kitsch in sync and they’re ready to rock.

Hundreds of people turned out Friday night for the launch and it’s hard to tell the farm had been swallowed by the angry Elkhorn in March.

Public Relations Director Danelle Schlegelmilch said, “We're back! We're so happy to be back at Sycamore Farms. We kind of had a rough spring.”

And it was no small task getting things fixed by summer. 6 News was at Sycamore Farms when crews were still in full clean-up mode.

Schlegelmilch said, “After the water left we were left with tons and tons, literally tons of sand.”

The debris left behind from the Elkhorn River gone wrong was so drastic that Junkstock had to move their spring show to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds. But that didn't stop longtime attendee Mindy Lubeck from making the trip from Lincoln then, or on Friday.

“We were pretty excited they made it through the flood and were able to get it back to the original spot,” she said.

Gravel, sand, and lots of grass seed later crews with Sycamore Farms proved they were ready to recover and rebuild from the heartland flood.

Schlegelmilch said, “It's hard to tell we even had a flood because it's so green and vibrant, yeah. But our small but mighty team have been working really hard the last few months.”

Junkstock plans called for a Saturday running from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.