Junkstock overcomes flood damage for October show

The junk has prevailed! Back for its 20th year, in spite of the floods, Junkstock is putting the sparkle back in the eyes of those who see the merit in the stuff that’s been around the block.

Junkstock overcomes floodwater challenge for October show

The floodwaters saw a target on the Junkstock grounds and the cleanup crews have been in high gear this year.

Public Relations Director Danelle Schlegelmilch said, “We had the pressure on us. It's a beloved event we can’t just do the easy thing and not have one. We had to keep working hard and get it together fast.”

The Junkstock crew worked hard to put this all together and clean up for vendors coming from all over. There used to be four feet of water on the grounds and sand that needed to be removed.

Sycamore Farms is a century old and it never flooded until this year when the Elkhorn came across the road.

“It’s been a challenging year,” Schlegelmilch said. “It feels good to be back home and have our atmosphere back and have fun for families coming out too.”

The year’s biggest attraction is the 15 foot Pumpkin House made, of course, of pumpkins. There are 328 of them in there.

The Junkstock troops try to one-up themselves each year.

“That's hard after 20 shows but we did a giant pumpkin home. We went bigger and built a home.”

Crews didn't know if they would be able to restore everything but it seems all went on without a hitch.

Junkstock wrapped up on Sunday.