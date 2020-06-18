JunkStock reopens with safety precautions after canceled spring market

A major Omaha event had to cancel their spring market but looks forward to this weekend when they can open once again.

Vendors are working hard to get set up for this year's first JunkStock event in Waterloo.

Danelle Schlegelmilch, with JunkStock said, "We started off with our spring show kind of being an online virtual edition."

Danelle Schlegelmilch says this spring was the first time in 9 years where the event couldn't be held in person. Now that restrictions are loosening, they're able to open with some added safety measures.

"Social distancing, of course, encouraging people to wear masks, a lot of handwashing stations, and extra hand sanitizer stations,” said Schlegelmilch.

She says many of the vendors here are at an event for the first time this year.

"A lot of them have had a rough spring not having shows and having their storefronts closed,” said Schlegelmilch.

One of those businesses is Rustic Industrial owned by Mike Brown and his wife. Because of coronavirus, their first three major shows of the year were canceled.

"That takes 2/3rds of our income out of the picture right away,” said Brown.

And after those cancellations, the Brown's weren't sure how they were going to keep the business going.

"I actually went and applied for a job which I haven't had one in about 25 years,” said Brown.

Luckily, they were able to find a way and online sales kept them afloat.

"It's ok because people sit at home and they can look at pictures, but our product they really, really want to touch it and see it," said Brown.

He says this weekend's event came just in the nick of time for them, and he's glad customers will get the chance to shop in person once again.

JunkStock will not be providing shuttles this year as a precaution of coronavirus. They have also extended the hours of the event to make sure everyone gets a chance to get in -- while limiting the number of people inside to 3,000.

