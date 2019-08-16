July vehicle fatality report by NDOT

Twenty fatalities occurred in 16 traffic crashes in the month of July on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Other data collected was that 18 of the vehicle occupants were not wearing seatbelts and 15 of the fatalities were in rural areas.

Two of the deaths were a motorcyclist and one involved a train, according to the data collected by NDOT.

NDOT compares this to in 2018, there were 25 deaths involving vehicle crashes in July.