July serves another dose of steam

July is doing what July does. We're facing another round of dangerously hot weather as we push through our Thursday.

Meteorologist Mallory Schnell's forecast calls for a mostly sunny and hot afternoon with highs topping out in the upper-90s near 100°. Due to the high humidity, heat indices could rise up near 112° or even 115° in some spots. Breezy southerly winds will blow 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Ease up on the outdoor activities and stay hydrated. The steam poses a threat of heat-related illnesses. Children and the elderly are particularly at risk in these conditions.

Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather. Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea. Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention.

Hot weather precautions include the following:

