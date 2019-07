Julián Castro brings his 2020 Democratic presidential bid to Council Bluffs Sunday evening.

He has a meet-and-greet scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Gathering Room at McCoy’s - 1900 Madison Ave, Council Bluffs.

Castro’s campaign picked up attention and donations with his performance in the first round of candidate debates.

Sunday's event is co-hosted by the Pottawattamie County Democrats.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30.