Judge sides with ex-officer in dog shooting, child injury

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)-- A judge has ruled that a former Wichita police officer who wounded a 9-year-old girl when he fired at her family's dog is immune from criminal prosecution and can't be sued.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Judge Kevin O’Connor issued the ruling last month in Dexter Betts's case, but it wasn't available in public court records until Friday.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office has filed a notice of appeal. Betts had been charged with aggravated battery in the Dec. 30, 2017, shooting in which a bullet fragment ricocheted off the floor and hit the girl.

 