Judge releases snowplow driver indicted on child porn charges

The NDOT snowplow driver indicted earlier this week on charges of possessing child porn was allowed conditional release Friday.

Scott Robertson, 57, had been under surveillance by the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday near Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna when he drove the snowplow off the road and into the Platte River.

The grand jury indictment alleges that this past July, Roberts was in possession of images of minors — at least one younger than age 12 — engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

