'You have no soul': Judge gives life sentence to 'alphabet' criminal for 2018 murder

Jeremiah Connelly, convicted of killing Jeanna Wilcoxen a year ago, is headed to prison for the rest of his life.

"You, Jeremiah Connelly, have no soul," said Judge Stratman at Connelly's sentencing Wednesday.

Connelly kept a running list of his crimes based on the alphabet, trying to fill in as many of the 26 letters as possible.

He was arrested after running a traffic stop in September 2018. Under questioning about a stolen vehicle, information was revealed regarding a woman's death.

Wilcoxen's body was later found on the side of the road near Fremont. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted her and eventually choked her to death. The autopsy shows she died of asphyxiation.

Connelly was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in September 2019.

