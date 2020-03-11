Judge finds probable cause for former Husker to go to trial

A Lancaster County judge has found probable cause for former Husker Katerian LeGrone to stand trial on charges of sexual assault.

LeGrone appeared in court on Wednesday morning for the continuation of his preliminary hearing, and Judge Timothy Phillips found there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

It was bound over to district court, and he will appear next on April 1.

LeGrone’s co-defendant, Andre Hunt, will appear in court on Friday.

The two former Husker football players were charged with first-degree sexual assault in December.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim showed up to Hunt’s apartment on August 25. Soon, they were in the bedroom where the woman says she felt forced into sexual contact.

She says she didn't say no because she felt uncomfortable and was fearful of what would happen.

According to the documents she had a blanket in front of her face, but LeGrone came in and they both had sex with her.

Both men were suspended in late August and dismissed from the team last month. Both are out on bond.

