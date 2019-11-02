Judge denies Aubrey Trail's death penalty challenge

A District Court Judge on Friday denied a motion filed by Aubrey Trail’s attorney to find Nebraska’s death penalty unconstitutional.

Trail was found guilty in June of First-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. He faces the death penalty in the case.

The motion was filed in September, asking the judge to rule the death penalty unconstitutional because “it permits judges, not juries, to make factual findings necessary to impose death sentences.”

Judge Vicky Johnson said in conclusion that “None of Defendant’s grounds have merit and have previously been determined adversely to his position by the Nebraska Supreme Court”.

The court has yet to make a ruling on another motion filed by Trail in September to grant him a new trial.

Trail's alleged accomplice, Bailey Boswell, is scheduled for a First Degree Murder trial in March, after a change of venue request was granted. The trial will be held in Lexington.

The two were arrested after Loofe went missing in November 2017. Her dismembered body was found in rural Clay County.