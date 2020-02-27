Judge blocks track's plan for horse-race betting machines at Grand Island track

A judge in Lincoln has blocked plans by a Grand Island horse track to install casino slot-like machines that would allow patrons to bet on previously run horse races.

Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen granted a temporary injunction Wednesday sought by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson in his lawsuit seeking to declare the machine bets illegal.

The state's lawsuit, which was filed last month, alleges that the Nebraska State Racing Commission approved so-called “historical horse racing” even after state lawyers advised the commission that the machines violate state law and the Nebraska Constitution's prohibition of gambling.