Journalist Dean Borg, who hosted 'Iowa Press,' dies at 81

Broadcast journalist Dean Borg, who kept Iowans informed for decades as the host of the public affairs program “Iowa Press,” has died at age 81.

Iowa PBS announced Monday that Borg died due to complications caused by pancreatic cancer. Borg appeared on “Iowa Press," every Friday evening, from its debut in 1971 until his retirement in January 2017. He kept working as a correspondent for Iowa Public Radio until his death.

On “Iowa Press,” Borg was known for questioning state politicians, presidential candidates and other newsmakers. He interviewed every president from John F. Kennedy to Barack Obama.