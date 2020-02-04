Joshua Keadle trial: Ex-classmates testify defendant asked them to lie

Former classmates testified that a college student charged with killing a woman asked them to lie about his whereabouts the December 2010 night the woman went missing in southeast Nebraska.

Joshua Keadle is charged with killing another classmate, Tyler Thomas.

According to testimony, Keadle had driven to a Nebraska City theater with three other students to see a movie. One of those who'd gone to see the movie, Jacob Aguirre, testified Monday.

He says Keadle approached him a couple days after Thomas was reported missing and asked him to tell anyone who asked that he was with the moviegoers that night.