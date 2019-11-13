Join us at the Omaha Holiday Market

Join WOWT and Physicians Mutual at the annual Omaha Holiday Market!

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Dec. 7-8

WHERE: Aksarben Village

Get your holiday season off to a great start with this German-inspired outdoor market featuring 55+ vendors under heated tents!

Shop for unique items to deck your halls and enjoy sweet and savory treats while listening to your favorite holiday tunes.

New this year is Santa’s Workshop! It’s an additional heated tent open both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. filled with holiday activities, characters and the jolly guy himself: Santa!

There’s fun to be had for the entire family! For more information, visit the Omaha Farmer's Market website.