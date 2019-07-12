Joe Biden to visit Council Bluffs and other Iowa cities

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be passing through Iowa on Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July, 17 to meet with voters in six cities.

Biden will be visiting with voters and listening to their concerns in Des Moines, Waukee, Manning, Le Mars, Sioux City, and Council Bluffs. He will lay out his plan for America, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.

According to a poll done by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, Biden leads the democratic presidential field with 26 percent of voters backing him. Sen. Elizabeth Warren follows second with 19 percent.

