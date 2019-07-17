LIVE: Joe Biden making campaign stop in Council Bluffs

As part of his visit to several Iowa cities this week, former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on Wednesday morning.

"Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country," according to a release from his campaign staff.

Remarks are expected to begin at 11 a.m.