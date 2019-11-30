Joe Biden launches 'No Malarkey" bus tour with stop in Council Bluffs

Former Vice President Joe Biden brought his presidential hopes to the metro Saturday afternoon as he launched his "No Malarkey' Bus Tour of Iowa.

This is part of an eight-day swing through the Hawkeye State with the clock ticking toward the Iowa caucuses.

His campaign staff says the tour is aimed at meeting with caucus-goers across the state from now through December 7th.

The tour includes a string of community events like town halls.

The former vice president remains a national front-runner for the Democratic nomination and polls show he’s in a jumble of candidates near the top in Iowa.

His campaign maintains he has a broad base of support in the state that ultimately will translate into a surprising delegate haul heading into later primaries and caucuses elsewhere.

Biden’s supporters say his more moderate approach and his perceived strength against President Donald Trump ultimately will sway Iowa voters.

They point to 2004, when progressive favorite Howard Dean led in Iowa for much of the campaign only to lose the caucuses to eventual nominee John Kerry.